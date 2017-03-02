A fireteam member from the 822d Base Defense Squadron fires an M240B machine gun at fixed targets down range for requalification, Feb. 3, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The qualification process consists of three classroom days and on the fourth day they fire the weapon from the mounted position in a vehicle, a tripod and from the bipod with a gas mask on. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua P. Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 09:20
|Photo ID:
|3147847
|VIRIN:
|170203-F-LM051-2086
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cloudless [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
