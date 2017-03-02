Airman 1st Class Jallah Jose, 822d Base Defense Squadron fireteam member, adjusts his scope before firing at targets down range, Feb. 3, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The mission of the 822d BDS is to provide fully-integrated, highly capable and responsive forces to protect expeditionary air forces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua P. Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 09:20
|Photo ID:
|3147853
|VIRIN:
|170203-F-LM051-2400
|Resolution:
|3000x1814
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Minor adjustments [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
