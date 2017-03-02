Minor adjustments

Airman 1st Class Jallah Jose, 822d Base Defense Squadron fireteam member, adjusts his scope before firing at targets down range, Feb. 3, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The mission of the 822d BDS is to provide fully-integrated, highly capable and responsive forces to protect expeditionary air forces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua P. Robinson)

