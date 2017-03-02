A fireteam member from the 822d Base Defense Squadron fires an M240B machine gun at fixed targets down range for requalification, Feb. 3, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The qualification process consists of three, eight-hour classroom days spent reviewing nomenclature, weapons knowledge and cycle of operations to include malfunction procedures. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua P. Robinson)

