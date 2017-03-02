(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua Robinson 

    Moody Air Force Base

    Senior Airman Curtis Scott, 822d Base Defense Squadron fireteam member, fires a M240B machine gun at fixed targets down range for requalification, Feb. 3, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The qualification process consists of three, eight-hour classroom days spent reviewing nomenclature, weapons knowledge and cycle of operations to include malfunction procedures. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua P. Robinson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

