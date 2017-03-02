Senior Airman Curtis Scott, 822d Base Defense Squadron fireteam member, fires a M240B machine gun at fixed targets down range for requalification, Feb. 3, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The qualification process consists of three, eight-hour classroom days spent reviewing nomenclature, weapons knowledge and cycle of operations to include malfunction procedures. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua P. Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 09:20
|Photo ID:
|3147849
|VIRIN:
|170203-F-LM051-2347
|Resolution:
|3000x1871
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fire [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT