(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCAS Yuma Partakes in Yuma Military Appreciation Day [Image 3 of 4]

    MCAS Yuma Partakes in Yuma Military Appreciation Day

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Oliver Cachola 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Danny Shuck (right), a military policeman with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, provides a demonstration with “Scooby,” a military working dog, during the Yuma Military Appreciation Day at Arizona Western College, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Cachola/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 22:50
    Photo ID: 3144354
    VIRIN: 170204-M-BY246-068
    Resolution: 5325x3453
    Size: 10.89 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Yuma Partakes in Yuma Military Appreciation Day [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Christian Oliver Cachola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    MCAS Yuma Partakes in Yuma Military Appreciation Day
    MCAS Yuma Partakes in Yuma Military Appreciation Day
    MCAS Yuma Partakes in Yuma Military Appreciation Day
    MCAS Yuma Partakes in Yuma Military Appreciation Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine
    Combat
    Headquarters
    Demonstration
    Office
    United States
    USMC
    Station
    Working
    Military Working Dogs
    K
    Air
    Christian
    Appreciation
    United
    Camera
    Day
    Public
    United States Marine Corps
    Corps
    Working Dogs
    Air Station
    US Marine Corps
    Military Dogs
    Affairs
    PAO
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Dogs
    Canine
    Combat Camera
    Marines
    COMCAM
    Arizona
    EOD
    Dog
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    Military Appreciation
    Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    Military Appreciation Day
    Demo
    States
    9
    Appreciation Day
    K-9 Demonstration
    MCAS Yuma
    EOD Robot
    Headquarters Squadron
    EOD Demonstration
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Robot
    Christian Cachola
    Lance Cpl. Christian Cachola
    Public Affair Office
    LCpl Christian Cachola
    Cachola
    Yuma Military Appreciation Day
    K-9 Demo
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Robot Demonstration
    EOD Robot Demonstration
    EOD Demo
    Robot Demonstration
    Robot Demo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT