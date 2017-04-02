U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cody Martinelli, a military policeman with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, acts as an aggressor for “Scooby,” a military working dog, as part of a demonstration during the Yuma Military Appreciation Day at Arizona Western College, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Cachola/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 22:50
|Photo ID:
|3144355
|VIRIN:
|170204-M-BY246-073
|Resolution:
|4422x3084
|Size:
|9.72 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Yuma Partakes in Yuma Military Appreciation Day [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Christian Oliver Cachola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
