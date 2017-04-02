Military working dog, “Scooby” takes down U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cody Martinelli, a military policeman with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, as part of a demonstration during the Yuma Military Appreciation Day at Arizona Western College, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Cachola/Released)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Yuma Partakes in Yuma Military Appreciation Day [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Christian Oliver Cachola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.