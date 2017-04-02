Marine Corps Air Station Yuma sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Delvin Smythe, speaks about the importance of the relationship between the City of Yuma and MCAS Yuma during the Yuma Military Appreciation Day at Arizona Western College, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Cachola/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 22:50 Photo ID: 3144353 VIRIN: 170204-M-BY246-043 Resolution: 5153x3486 Size: 9.48 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 45 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Yuma Partakes in Yuma Military Appreciation Day [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Christian Oliver Cachola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.