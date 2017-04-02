Marine Corps Air Station Yuma sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Delvin Smythe, speaks about the importance of the relationship between the City of Yuma and MCAS Yuma during the Yuma Military Appreciation Day at Arizona Western College, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Cachola/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 22:50
|Photo ID:
|3144353
|VIRIN:
|170204-M-BY246-043
|Resolution:
|5153x3486
|Size:
|9.48 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|45
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Yuma Partakes in Yuma Military Appreciation Day [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Christian Oliver Cachola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
