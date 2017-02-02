U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Guilbeault, Special Operations Command South's chief of staff, welcomes students and their parent’s February 2, 2017 to Miami-Dade County’s “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day,” at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Equite/Released)
This work, Students Spend a Day at SOCSOUTH [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Osvaldo Equite, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Students Spend a Day at SOCSOUTH
