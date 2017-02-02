Students Spend a Day at SOCSOUTH

A U.S. Army medic with Special Operations Command South explains the use of a tourniquet to a family February 2, 2017 at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida. SOCSOUTH hosted 128 parents and their children during Miami-Dade County’s “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.” (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Equite/Released)

