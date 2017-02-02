(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Students Spend a Day at SOCSOUTH [Image 5 of 7]

    Students Spend a Day at SOCSOUTH

    HOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Equite 

    Special Operations Command South

    South Florida students exit a CASA C-212 mockup February 2, 2017 at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, while participating in Miami-Dade County’s “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day,” hosted by Special Operations Command South. Students participating in the event, got a chance to experience how U.S. Army paratroopers rehearse before an airborne operation. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Equite/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 20:41
    Photo ID: 3144342
    VIRIN: 170202-A-KD443-091
    Resolution: 4117x2745
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: HOMESTEAD, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students Spend a Day at SOCSOUTH [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Osvaldo Equite, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

