South Florida students exit a CASA C-212 mockup February 2, 2017 at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, while participating in Miami-Dade County’s “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day,” hosted by Special Operations Command South. Students participating in the event, got a chance to experience how U.S. Army paratroopers rehearse before an airborne operation. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Equite/Released)
|02.02.2017
|02.04.2017 20:41
|HOMESTEAD, FL, US
This work, Students Spend a Day at SOCSOUTH [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Osvaldo Equite, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Students Spend a Day at SOCSOUTH
