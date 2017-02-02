Students Spend a Day at SOCSOUTH

A U.S. Army medic with Special Operations Command South presents military medical gear to a group of parents and their children February 2, 2017 during Miami-Dade County’s “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day,” at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida. Students learned about equipment that medical Soldiers use to save lives. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Equite/Released)

