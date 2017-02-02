Students talk to one another using military radios February 2, 2017 at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, while participating in Miami-Dade County’s “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day,” hosted by Special Operations Command South. During the first part of the day, school-aged children between 2nd and 12th grades followed their parents through four stations where they climbed inside a Humvee and zodiac boat, tried-on protective gear, and learned about equipment medical Soldiers use to save lives. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Equite/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 20:41
|Photo ID:
|3144341
|VIRIN:
|170202-A-KD443-095
|Resolution:
|4094x2729
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Students Spend a Day at SOCSOUTH [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Osvaldo Equite, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Students Spend a Day at SOCSOUTH
LEAVE A COMMENT