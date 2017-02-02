Students talk to one another using military radios February 2, 2017 at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, while participating in Miami-Dade County’s “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day,” hosted by Special Operations Command South. During the first part of the day, school-aged children between 2nd and 12th grades followed their parents through four stations where they climbed inside a Humvee and zodiac boat, tried-on protective gear, and learned about equipment medical Soldiers use to save lives. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Equite/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 20:41 Photo ID: 3144341 VIRIN: 170202-A-KD443-095 Resolution: 4094x2729 Size: 5.77 MB Location: HOMESTEAD, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Students Spend a Day at SOCSOUTH [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Osvaldo Equite, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.