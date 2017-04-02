Col. Thomas “Britt” Hatley assumes the command of the 119th Wing

Col. Thomas “Britt” Hatley addresses the 119th Wing unit members standing in formation for the first time as their commander during a change of command ceremony at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., Feb. 4, 2017. Hatley is replacing out-going 119th Wing commander Col. Kent Olson, seated second from left, who has been the 119th Wing commander since March 14, 2013. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H. Lipp/Released)

