Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, the North Dakota adjutant general, right, presents the 119th Wing unit flag to Col. Thomas “Britt” Hatley in a symbolic gesture with the flag representing the organizational command of the 119th Wing at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., Feb. 4, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H. Lipp/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 15:34
|Photo ID:
|3144174
|VIRIN:
|170204-Z-WA217-1088
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|9.9 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Thomas “Britt” Hatley assumes the command of the 119th Wing [Image 1 of 5], by SMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
