    Col. Thomas “Britt” Hatley assumes the command of the 119th Wing [Image 5 of 5]

    Col. Thomas “Britt” Hatley assumes the command of the 119th Wing

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, the North Dakota adjutant general, right, presents the Legion of Merit Medal to Col. Kent Olson, the 119th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D. Feb. 4, 2017. Olson is the outgoing Wing commander with Col. Thomas “Britt” Hatley taking his place. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H. Lipp/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 15:34
    Photo ID: 3144171
    VIRIN: 170204-Z-WA217-1061
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 9.83 MB
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Thomas “Britt” Hatley assumes the command of the 119th Wing [Image 1 of 5], by SMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Command
    ANG
    Fargo
    National Guard
    NDANG
    119 Wing

