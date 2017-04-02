Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, the North Dakota adjutant general, right, presents the Legion of Merit Medal to Col. Kent Olson, the 119th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D. Feb. 4, 2017. Olson is the outgoing Wing commander with Col. Thomas “Britt” Hatley taking his place. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H. Lipp/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 15:34 Photo ID: 3144171 VIRIN: 170204-Z-WA217-1061 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 9.83 MB Location: FARGO, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Thomas “Britt” Hatley assumes the command of the 119th Wing [Image 1 of 5], by SMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.