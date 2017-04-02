Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, the North Dakota adjutant general, right, presents the Legion of Merit Medal to Col. Kent Olson, the 119th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D. Feb. 4, 2017. Olson is the outgoing Wing commander with Col. Thomas “Britt” Hatley taking his place. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H. Lipp/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 15:34
|Photo ID:
|3144171
|VIRIN:
|170204-Z-WA217-1061
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|9.83 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Thomas “Britt” Hatley assumes the command of the 119th Wing [Image 1 of 5], by SMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT