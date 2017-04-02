Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, the North Dakota adjutant general, right, congratulates Col. Thomas “Britt” Hatley during a change of command ceremony at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base , Fargo, N.D., Feb. 4, 2017. Hatley has been given the unit flag by Dohrmann in a symbolic gesture representing his new command of the 119th Wing. Hatley is replacing Col. Kent Olson, far left, the out-going 119th Wing commander, far left. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H. Lipp/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 15:34
|Photo ID:
|3144179
|VIRIN:
|170204-Z-WA217-1106
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|10.59 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, ND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Thomas “Britt” Hatley assumes the command of the 119th Wing [Image 1 of 5], by SMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT