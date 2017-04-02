Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, the North Dakota adjutant general, right, accepts the 119th Wing command flag from Col. Kent Olson as Olson symbolically relinquishes his command so that Dohrmann can present the flag to new 119th Wing commander, Col. Thomas “Britt” Hatley, at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., Feb. 4, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H. Lipp/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 15:34 Photo ID: 3144172 VIRIN: 170204-Z-WA217-1079 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 10.16 MB Location: FARGO, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Thomas “Britt” Hatley assumes the command of the 119th Wing [Image 1 of 5], by SMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.