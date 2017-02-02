MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – 1st Lt. Frank Halstead, a platoon commander with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Maritime Raid Force, communicates with the different elements conducting a raid at Camp Pendleton, Feb. 1, 2017. This exercise affords the opportunity for Marines from supporting units to begin training side by side with the MRF in preparation for deployment. The pre-deployment training the 15th MEU is conducting ensures the Marines and Sailors are prepared to answer the Nation’s call should the need arise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy Valero)
|02.02.2017
|02.03.2017 20:28
|3143470
|170202-M-HF454-0002
|2972x2972
|3.22 MB
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|1
|0
|0
This work, 15th MEU interop poises to pounce [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Timothy Valero, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
