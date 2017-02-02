(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    15th MEU interop poises to pounce [Image 1 of 6]

    15th MEU interop poises to pounce

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Timothy Valero 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – A Marine with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Maritime Raid Force stands by for transportation to the location of a simulated raid at Camp Pendleton, Feb. 1, 2017. This exercise affords the opportunity for Marines from supporting units to begin training side by side with the MRF in preparation for deployment. The pre-deployment training the 15th MEU is conducting ensures the Marines and Sailors are prepared to answer the Nation’s call should the need arise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy Valero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 20:29
    Photo ID: 3143478
    VIRIN: 170202-M-HF454-0048
    Resolution: 5720x3217
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU interop poises to pounce [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Timothy Valero, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

