15th MEU interop poises to pounce

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Cpl. Ronald Ringgold, a military working dog handler with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fills a field-expedient water bowl for his dog after completing a simulated raid as part of the integrated operational exercise at Camp Pendleton, Feb. 1, 2017. Military working dogs are used in hostile environments to detected explosives, drugs and specific human targets. The 15th MEU’s ability to rapidly mobilize Marines, to include man’s best friend, and equipment makes the amphibious force uniquely postured to respond to any crisis or natural disaster. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy Valero)

