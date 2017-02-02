(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    15th MEU interop poises to pounce [Image 3 of 6]

    15th MEU interop poises to pounce

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Timothy Valero 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Cpl. Ronald Ringgold, a military working dog handler with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fills a field-expedient water bowl for his dog after completing a simulated raid as part of the integrated operational exercise at Camp Pendleton, Feb. 1, 2017. Military working dogs are used in hostile environments to detected explosives, drugs and specific human targets. The 15th MEU’s ability to rapidly mobilize Marines, to include man’s best friend, and equipment makes the amphibious force uniquely postured to respond to any crisis or natural disaster. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy Valero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 20:29
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU interop poises to pounce [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Timothy Valero, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

