15th MEU interop poises to pounce

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – 1st Lt. Frank Halstead, a platoon commander with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Maritime Raid Force, posts security on top of a hill as he waits for his assault team to be set at Camp Pendleton, Feb. 1, 2017. This exercise affords the opportunity for Marines from supporting units to begin training side by side with the MRF in preparation for deployment. The pre-deployment training the 15th MEU is conducting ensures the Marines and Sailors are prepared to answer the Nation’s call should the need arise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Frank Cordoba)

Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US