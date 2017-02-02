15th MEU interop poises to pounce

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. -- Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Maritime Raid Force hike to their objective during an integrated operational exercise at Camp Pendleton, Feb. 1, 2017. This exercise allows Marines from 1st Battalion, 5th Marines and 1st Law Enforcement Battalion to begin the ground work for future operations with the reconnaissance Marines for the MEU’s upcoming deployment. The 15th MEU’s ability to rapidly mobilize people and equipment makes the amphibious force uniquely postured to respond to any crisis or natural disaster.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Frank Cordoba)

