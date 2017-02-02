Senior Airman Anthony Hayes, 23d Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, handles MWD Ttoby as he bites Senior Airman Randle Williams, 23d SFS MWD dog handler, during a demonstration, Feb. 2, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. Ttoby was part of a puppy program, where at about eight weeks, he was placed in a foster home before being returned to train as a MWD at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 12:13
|Photo ID:
|3142482
|VIRIN:
|170202-F-NZ143-1253
|Resolution:
|3000x1944
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, We got 'em [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Zachary Wolf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT