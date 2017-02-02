Military Working Dog Ttoby, 23d Security Forces Squadron, rests after a demonstration, Feb. 2, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The Department of Defense gives dogs they breed two letters at the beginning of their name to designate them as DoD-bred dogs, like Ttoby. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 12:12
|Photo ID:
|3142467
|VIRIN:
|170202-F-NZ143-1090
|Resolution:
|3000x1985
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Taking a break [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Zachary Wolf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
