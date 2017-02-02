(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Taking a break [Image 8 of 10]

    Taking a break

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf 

    Moody Air Force Base

    Military Working Dog Ttoby, 23d Security Forces Squadron, rests after a demonstration, Feb. 2, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The Department of Defense gives dogs they breed two letters at the beginning of their name to designate them as DoD-bred dogs, like Ttoby. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 12:12
    Photo ID: 3142467
    VIRIN: 170202-F-NZ143-1090
    Resolution: 3000x1985
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking a break [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Zachary Wolf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Get 'em boy
    We got 'em
    Standing down
    Taking a bite
    Well done
    Good boy
    Waiting
    Taking a break
    Big bite
    What's that?

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    working dog
    MWD
    ACC
    9th Air Force
    Moody Air Force Base
    Security Forces
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Moody
    Flying Tigers
    Ninth Air Force
    Battlefield Airmen
    23d Wing
    23 Wing
    Team Moody
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail
    Cop dogs

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT