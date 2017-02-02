Taking a bite

Senior Airman Anthony Hayes, 23d Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, holds MWD Ttoby as he bites Senior Airman Randle Williams, 23d SFS dog handler, during a demonstration, Feb. 2, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. At approximately eight weeks old, Ttobi was placed in a foster home, where he stayed until he began training at about 7 months old as part of a puppy program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf)

