Senior Airman Anthony Hayes, 23d Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, holds MWD Ttoby as he bites Senior Airman Randle Williams, 23d SFS dog handler, during a demonstration, Feb. 2, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. At approximately eight weeks old, Ttobi was placed in a foster home, where he stayed until he began training at about 7 months old as part of a puppy program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf)
This work, Taking a bite [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Zachary Wolf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
