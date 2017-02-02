(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf 

    Moody Air Force Base

    Senior Airman Anthony Hayes, 23d Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, holds MWD Ttoby as he bites Senior Airman Randle Williams, 23d SFS dog handler, during a demonstration, Feb. 2, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. At approximately eight weeks old, Ttobi was placed in a foster home, where he stayed until he began training at about 7 months old as part of a puppy program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking a bite [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Zachary Wolf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

