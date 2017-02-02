Military Working Dog Ttoby, 23d Security Forces Squadron, prepares for an MWD demonstration, Feb. 2, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. Ttoby returned from his first deployment to Southwest Asia near the end of January. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 12:12
|Photo ID:
|3142470
|VIRIN:
|170202-F-NZ143-1156
|Resolution:
|3000x1981
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Waiting [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Zachary Wolf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT