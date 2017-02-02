Senior Airman Anthony Hayes, 23d Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, commands MWD Ttoby to stand down during a demonstration, Feb. 2, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. Ttoby was whelped on Oct. 26, 2013 and then placed in a foster home, where he stayed until he was about 7 months old. Ttoby then returned to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, to begin his training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 12:13 Photo ID: 3142481 VIRIN: 170202-F-NZ143-1247 Resolution: 3000x1839 Size: 2.94 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Standing down [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Zachary Wolf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.