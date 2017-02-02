Senior Airman Anthony Hayes, 23d Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, commands MWD Ttoby to stand down during a demonstration, Feb. 2, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. Ttoby was whelped on Oct. 26, 2013 and then placed in a foster home, where he stayed until he was about 7 months old. Ttoby then returned to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, to begin his training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 12:13
|Photo ID:
|3142481
|VIRIN:
|170202-F-NZ143-1247
|Resolution:
|3000x1839
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Standing down [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Zachary Wolf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT