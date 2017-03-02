From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Matthew Dailey, Sgt. Christopher Edwards and Cpl. Joel Pozosrodriguez, aviation ordnance Marines with Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 walk down the flight line as they inspect F/A-18D Hornets preparing to take off during exercise Cope North 17 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 3, 2017. Marines trained with the Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force supporting theater security, focusing on dissimilar air combat training and large force employment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nathan Wicks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 04:05 Photo ID: 3141547 VIRIN: 170203-M-XD442-1151 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 11.43 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, TUMON BAY, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMFA (AW)-225 aviation ordnance is the bomb [Image 1 of 18], by Cpl Nathan Wicks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.