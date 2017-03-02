(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VMFA (AW)-225 aviation ordnance is the bomb [Image 11 of 18]

    VMFA (AW)-225 aviation ordnance is the bomb

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, TUMON BAY, GUAM

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Nathan Wicks 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A U.S. Marine with Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 waits to direct F/A-18D Hornets during exercise Cope North at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 3, 2017. Marines trained with the Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force supporting theater security, focusing on dissimilar air combat training and large force employment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nathan Wicks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 04:04
    Photo ID: 3141529
    VIRIN: 170203-M-XD442-1143
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 12.53 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, TUMON BAY, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA (AW)-225 aviation ordnance is the bomb [Image 1 of 18], by Cpl Nathan Wicks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    miramar
    ordnance
    aviation
    vmfa-225

