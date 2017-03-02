(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VMFA (AW)-225 aviation ordnance is the bomb

    VMFA (AW)-225 aviation ordnance is the bomb

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, TUMON BAY, GUAM

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Nathan Wicks 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christopher Edwards, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Angel Osoria, aviation ordnance Marines with Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, inspect an F/A-18D Hornet during exercise Cope North 17 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 3, 2017. The Marines inspect the aircraft prior to take off to ensure it is fit for flight. Marines trained with the Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force supporting theater security, focusing on dissimilar air combat training and large force employment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nathan Wicks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 04:05
    Photo ID: 3141540
    VIRIN: 170203-M-XD442-1148
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 10.76 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, TUMON BAY, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA (AW)-225 aviation ordnance is the bomb [Image 1 of 18], by Cpl Nathan Wicks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    miramar
    ordnance
    aviation
    vmfa-225

