VMFA (AW)-225 aviation ordnance is the bomb

A U.S. Marine Corps pilot with Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 gives the thumbs up as he prepares to man an F/A-18D Hornet during exercise Cope North at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 3, 2017. Marines trained with the Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force supporting theater security, focusing on dissimilar air combat training and large force employment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nathan Wicks)

