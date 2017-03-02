A U.S. Marine with Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 inspects an F/A-18D Hornet during exercise Cope North at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 3, 2017. The Marines inspect the aircraft prior to take off to ensure it is fit for flight. Marines trained with the Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force supporting theater security, focusing on dissimilar air combat training and large force employment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nathan Wicks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 04:05 Photo ID: 3141550 VIRIN: 170203-M-XD442-1153 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 11.2 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, TUMON BAY, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMFA (AW)-225 aviation ordnance is the bomb [Image 1 of 18], by Cpl Nathan Wicks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.