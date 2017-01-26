A Royal Marine with simulated injuries is brought into the HMS Ocean medical complex via the elevator, Jan. 26, 2017. Members of the 379th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron mobile field surgical and critical care teams integrated with medical specialists in the Royal Navy during exercise Azraq Serpent. (Courtesy photo, Royal Navy)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2017 02:22
|Photo ID:
|3137401
|VIRIN:
|170126-F-ZZ999-0003
|Resolution:
|2966x2373
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|PERSIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Forging partnerships: U.S. Air Force, Royal Navy medical teams train onboard HMS Ocean [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
