    Forging partnerships: U.S. Air Force, Royal Navy medical teams train onboard HMS Ocean

    Forging partnerships: U.S. Air Force, Royal Navy medical teams train onboard HMS Ocean

    PERSIAN GULF

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A Royal Marine with simulated injuries is brought into the HMS Ocean medical complex via the elevator, Jan. 26, 2017. Members of the 379th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron mobile field surgical and critical care teams integrated with medical specialists in the Royal Navy during exercise Azraq Serpent. (Courtesy photo, Royal Navy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.02.2017 02:22
    Photo ID: 3137401
    VIRIN: 170126-F-ZZ999-0003
    Resolution: 2966x2373
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: PERSIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forging partnerships: U.S. Air Force, Royal Navy medical teams train onboard HMS Ocean [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

