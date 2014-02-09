Forging partnerships: U.S. Air Force, Royal Navy medical teams train onboard HMS Ocean

From left, LMT Shavi Locu-Enderage RN, U.S. Air Force Capt. Carlo Lobato, an anesthesiologist with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Omar Carrasco, an operating room nurse with the 379th EMDOS, conduct a full body survey of a Royal Marine with simulated injuries onboard the HMS Ocean, Jan. 26, 2017. Members of the Royal Navy and 379th EMDOS came together during coalition exercise Azraq Serpent to simulate receiving casualties in a maritime environment. (Courtesy photo, Royal Navy)

