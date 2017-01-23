The 379th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron mobile field surgical and critical care teams embark on the HMS Ocean via a U.S. Navy SH-60 Sea Hawk helicpoter, Jan. 23, 2017. The MFST-ECCT medical personnel participated in exercise Azraq Serpent, where they joined coalition forces to simulate setting up a role two surgical and critical care facility on a maritime platform. (Courtesy photo, Royal Navy)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2017 02:22
|Photo ID:
|3137392
|VIRIN:
|170123-F-ZZ999-0001
|Resolution:
|3296x2354
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|PERSIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Forging partnerships: U.S. Air Force, Royal Navy medical teams train onboard HMS Ocean [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT