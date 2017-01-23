Forging partnerships: U.S. Air Force, Royal Navy medical teams train onboard HMS Ocean

The 379th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron mobile field surgical and critical care teams embark on the HMS Ocean via a U.S. Navy SH-60 Sea Hawk helicpoter, Jan. 23, 2017. The MFST-ECCT medical personnel participated in exercise Azraq Serpent, where they joined coalition forces to simulate setting up a role two surgical and critical care facility on a maritime platform. (Courtesy photo, Royal Navy)

