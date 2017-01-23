Forging partnerships: U.S. Air Force, Royal Navy medical teams train onboard HMS Ocean

The combined Royal Navy and 379th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron mobile field surgical and critical care teams stand together during exercise Azraq Serpent with Commodore Andrew Burns OBE RN, CTF50, Jan. 23, 2017. Members of the Royal Navy and 379th EMDOS came together during coalition exercise Azraq Serpent to simulate receiving casualties on a maritime platform. (Courtesy photo, Royal Navy)
