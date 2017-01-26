A combined Royal Navy and U.S. Air Force surgical team conduct a simulated operation to save a Royal Marine’s leg following an exercise gunshot wound, Jan. 26, 2017. The 379th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron mobile field surgical and critical care teams participated in exercise Azraq Serpent, where they worked with Royal Navy forces onboard the HMS Ocean. (Courtesy photo, Royal Navy)
This work, Forging partnerships: U.S. Air Force, Royal Navy medical teams train onboard HMS Ocean [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
