Forging partnerships: U.S. Air Force, Royal Navy medical teams train onboard HMS Ocean

A combined Royal Navy and U.S. Air Force surgical team conduct a simulated operation to save a Royal Marine’s leg following an exercise gunshot wound, Jan. 26, 2017. The 379th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron mobile field surgical and critical care teams participated in exercise Azraq Serpent, where they worked with Royal Navy forces onboard the HMS Ocean. (Courtesy photo, Royal Navy)

