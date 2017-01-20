Capt. Lauren Vasta, brigade surgeon, Maj. Wil Thibodeaux, brigade communications officer, and Capt. David Matautia, brigade human resources officer, all 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade staff, pose for a picture at the 35th ADA Brigade and the 3rd Battlefield Coordination Detachment’s St. Barbara’s Ball at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2017. After 10 years in the Army, Vasta attended her first Army ball.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 23:10 Photo ID: 3137190 VIRIN: 170120-F-ZZ999-006 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 570.61 KB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff photo for the win [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.