2-1 ADA spouse receives the Honorable Order of Molly Pitcher

Sierra Bufalino receives the Honorable Order of Molly Pitcher for volunteering her time and energy toward the betterment of the artillery branch. To her right is her husband, Capt. Lawrence Bufalino and Maj. Wendy Dedmond. To her left is the 2-1 ADA command team, Lt. Col. Tony Dedmond and Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Woodley.

