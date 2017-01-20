The 35th ADA Brigade and 3rd BCD combined honor guard

The 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and the 3rd Battlefield Coordination Detachment combined honor guard stand ready to enter the banquet hall and post the colors at the St. Barbara’s Ball at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2017.

