    SOUTH KOREA

    01.20.2017

    The 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and the 3rd Battlefield Coordination Detachment combined honor guard stand ready to enter the banquet hall and post the colors at the St. Barbara’s Ball at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2017.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 23:10
    Photo ID: 3137188
    VIRIN: 170120-F-ZZ999-005
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 13.66 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, The 35th ADA Brigade and 3rd BCD combined honor guard [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    The Belgium ambassador to South Korea, Soldiers and civilians recognized at St. Barbara’s Ball

    Osan Air Base
    South Korea
    Air Defense Artillery
    Honor Guard
    POW/MIA
    Ambassador
    military ball
    Republic of Korea
    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Army ball
    Honorable Order of St. Barbara
    Mess Dress
    3rd BCD
    35th ADA Brigade
    LTG Vandal
    Honorable Order of Molly Pitcher
    3BCD
    St. Barbara’s Ball
    Saint Barbara’s Ball
    Ancient Order of Saint Barbara

