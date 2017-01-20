Solemn salute

Sgt. Denzel Allen, 35th ADA Brigade color guard noncommissioned officer in charge, renders a hand salute during the POW/MIA tribute during the 35th ADA Brigade and 3rd Battlefield Coordination Detachment’s St. Barbara’s Ball at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2017.

