Sgt. Denzel Allen, 35th ADA Brigade color guard noncommissioned officer in charge, renders a hand salute during the POW/MIA tribute during the 35th ADA Brigade and 3rd Battlefield Coordination Detachment’s St. Barbara’s Ball at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 23:10
|Photo ID:
|3137186
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-ZZ999-004
|Resolution:
|1638x2048
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Solemn salute [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
The Belgium ambassador to South Korea, Soldiers and civilians recognized at St. Barbara’s Ball
LEAVE A COMMENT