The Belgium ambassador to South Korea, Soldiers and civilians recognized at St. Barbara’s Ball

Soldiers, civilians and the Belgium ambassador to South Korea were recognized by senior leaders during the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and the 3rd Battlefield Coordination Detachment's St. Barbara's Ball at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2017.



The Eighth Army Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandal, presented the Ancient Order of Saint Barbara to Ambassador Adrien Theatre, the highest decoration for individuals that have made extraordinary contributions to the artillery branch.



Theatre was just one of 40 U.S. and ROK service members and civilians to be recognized for their contributions to the artillery during the event.



The Headquarters and Headquarters Battery Commander, Capt. Maegan Hada, received the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara, an award bestowed upon those that have demonstrated an outstanding degree of excellence in the field.



"Being recognized by the brigade commander for what I've contributed to the air defense artillery community means a lot to me. Being a member of the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara is something we strive for as air defenders," said Hada. "It's nice to know that all the hard work and commitment over the last seven years has been appreciated."



Seven of the 40 awardees were spouses receiving the Honorable Order of Molly Pitcher. A symbol of gratitude and appreciation to those that have devoted significant time and energy to improve the air defense artillery community.



With nearly 350 guests from all over the Korean Peninsula and beyond, it took meticulous planning and numerous rehearsals to turn the script into a reality.



"We started planning the ball about three months ago, but the bulk of everything really came together the last few weeks," said Capt. David Malave, officer in charge of the ball. "Overall, I'm very pleased with how it went, everyone seemed to really enjoy it, and that's the most important part."



The St. Barbara’s Ball is a traditional formal event hosted by field artillery and air defense artillery units at Army posts around the world to celebrate the rich history of the branch. While each unit portrays the events differently, the overall proceedings are similar.



Lt. Gen. Vandal served as the guest speaker, and recognized a handful of Soldiers with a coin for their dedicated service and commitment to the Dragon Brigade and the 3rd Battlefield Coordination Detachment, respectively.



One of the more lively sequences of the night was the grog ceremony. A theatrical telling of the artillery history through a series of Soldiers coming forward to pour a spirt into a cauldron that correlated to the fires involvement in that specific war.



Upon conclusion of the formal part of the ceremony, many guests eagerly revealed their hidden party shirts under their uniforms, some posed for pictures, while others the showcased their best moves on the dance floor.



For one Soldier in particular, this ball was extra special.



“I’ve been in the Army for 10 years, both active and reserves, and this was my first Army formal,” said Capt. Lauren Vasta, 35th ADA Brigade surgeon. “I really enjoyed seeing everyone in their dress uniforms, it was a great night.”