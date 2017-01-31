The Joint Base Andrews, Md., Youth Center hosts classes offered through the Andrews Home Educators organization, a base cooperative support group set up for active duty, retired, Reserve and DoD families who desire to have their children educated at home. AHE's winter semester lasts from Feb. 2 through the end of May 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joe Yanik)
This work, JBA homeschool to begin winter semester [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Home schooling semester begins on base
