The computer lab and homework room at the Joint Base Andrews, Md., Youth Center is used by child students enrolled in the Andrews Home Educators program. For the 2016 school year, AHE membership includes 60 families and a total of 125 children whose education levels range from pre-school to high school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joe Yanik)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 12:22
|Photo ID:
|3136088
|VIRIN:
|170131-F-DO192-0009
|Resolution:
|3328x1426
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBA homeschool to begin winter semester [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Home schooling semester begins on base
