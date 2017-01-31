Mannequin heads sit atop a counter in the art room at the Joint Base Andrews, Md., Youth Center Jan. 31, 2017. The room is used by students enrolled in the Andrews Home Educators art class. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joe Yanik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 12:22 Photo ID: 3136084 VIRIN: 170131-F-DO192-0005 Resolution: 4034x2504 Size: 1.17 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBA homeschool to begin winter semester [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.