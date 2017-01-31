(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBA homeschool to begin winter semester

    JBA homeschool to begin winter semester

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Yanik 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    The gymnasium at the Joint Base Andrews, Md., Youth Center is used by students enrolled in physical education classes with the Andrews Home Educators organization. The Youth Center, which hosts other AHE classes in their facility, offers the students class spaces such as learning rooms, computer labs and a dance studio. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Joe Yanik)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 12:22
    Photo ID: 3136090
    VIRIN: 170131-F-DO192-0016
    Resolution: 4170x2625
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBA homeschool to begin winter semester [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Home schooling semester begins on base

    Youth Center
    Home school
    Andrews home educators
    11th Forces Support Squadron
    home educators

