Maj. Gen. Timberlake visits USS Green Bay

170131-N-JH293-107 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan 31, 2017) Quartermaster 3rd Class Krysta Stuart, from San Jacinto, Calif., gives a tour of the pilot house aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay’s (LPD 20 to Marine Maj. Gen. Craig Timberlake, Commanding General, 3rd Marine Division. Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

