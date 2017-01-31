Maj. Gen. Timberlake visits USS Green Bay

170131-N-JH293-026 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan 31, 2017) Marine Maj. Gen. Craig Timberlake, Commanding General, 3rd Marine Division, visits with Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

