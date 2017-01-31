170131-N-JH293-026 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan 31, 2017) Marine Maj. Gen. Craig Timberlake, Commanding General, 3rd Marine Division, visits with Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 04:16
|Photo ID:
|3135150
|VIRIN:
|170131-N-JH293-026
|Resolution:
|5400x3604
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Timberlake visits USS Green Bay [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
