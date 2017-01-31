Maj. Gen. Timberlake visits USS Green Bay

170131-N-JH293-053 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan 31, 2017) Marine Maj. Gen. Craig Timberlake, Commanding General, 3rd Marine Division, takes a tour of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay’s (LPD 20) medical facilities. Green Bay is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)
